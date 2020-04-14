One Good Thing: Car parade held for Hamden woman’s 102nd birthday

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

On Tuesday, there was a birthday parade held for a special woman named Clara Mei, who just turned 102-years-old.

Clara’s family was unable to celebrate with their Great-Great Aunt due to social distancing, but they still found a way to make it a memorable birthday outside of her home at the Meadowbrook Complex in Hamden.

Well-wishers drove by Clara’s house, honking their horns and waving around signs and balloons wishing their Aunt Clara a ‘happy birthday,’ while she happily watched from the door.

Happy Birthday Clara!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: Car parade held for Hamden woman's 102 birthday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Car parade held for Hamden woman's 102 birthday"

National Guard distributes personal protective equipment at North Haven rec center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes personal protective equipment at North Haven rec center"

New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven tavern offering virtual cocktail class"

Yale study focuses on high risk COVID-19 patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale study focuses on high risk COVID-19 patients"

Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping cruiser, then hitting vehicle head-on in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrong-way driver arrested after sideswiping cruiser, then hitting vehicle head-on in Hamden"

One Good Thing: Middlebury couple celebrates 62 years of marriage while social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Middlebury couple celebrates 62 years of marriage while social distancing"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss