‘One Good Thing’ during this time of coronavirus

(WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over coronavirus, and how it’s impacting the daily lives of Connecticut residents, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives on which to focus.

So, in this first installment of “One Good Thing,” we bring you Blair Quasnitschka, the Executive Director of Evergreen Woods Senior Living in North Branford.

According to the release, Quasnitschka has a “standing gig” on Tuesdays, playing in the hallway, so that residents can sit in their doorways and enjoy the performance from a safe location.

Video Courtesy: Evergreen Woods

And, since this is the debut installment, we want to bring you a bonus “good thing.” The city of Madrid, Spain has been hit hard by the Coronavirus, too. So, the police force of the Spanish capital took some time to salute medical workers in the city.

IN TRIBUTE: Madrid police officers recognized medical workers at the Spanish capital's hospitals, lining up to flash sirens, honk and applaud them amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spain is the second hardest-hit nation in Europe. https://t.co/NXb75j7tK2 pic.twitter.com/Y4ToeSVKMJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2020

If you know of something good you’d like to see us share, please send it to us here.