One Good Thing: Norwich officer wishes 5-year-old boy ‘Happy Birthday’

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. 

On Monday, one 5-year-old boy got a special birthday surprise from the Norwich Police.

Since Mason Ballestrini couldn’t have a party for his fifth birthday due to social distancing, Officer Chris Nott, of the Norwich Police Department, found another way to make Mason’s birthday special.

Officer Nott stopped by Mason’s house to wish him a “Happy Birthday” from his patrol car.

Watch the full video below of that heartfelt birthday wish:

