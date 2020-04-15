One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. 

The staff at one school in Mystic sprung into action last week to let their students know that they’re thinking of them during this tough time of distance learning.

Assistant Principal Keith Danieluk, of the Cutler Arts and Humanities Magnet Middle School, shared a fun video on YouTube of a photo montage of teachers and staff at their homes, some holding signs with heartfelt messages written on them.

The caption on the video reads “Even though we are apart, we are still together!” which is very clear by this video from this caring school community.

Watch the full video below:

