Operation Save A Life 2019

News 8 is proud to partner with Kidde, The Home Depot, JP Maguire, the CT Fire Chiefs Association and the Connecticut Fire Academy to present the 8th annual Operation Save A Life; a life-saving program designed to educate consumers on the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and to distribute smoke alarms to at risk residents in Connecticut with the help of local fire departments.

This year, Kidde has generously donated 2,500 of its 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms and 500 CO alarms, which will be installed in homes by over 100 local fire departments throughout Connecticut. Because the battery is sealed inside the 10-year sealed-battery smoke alarms, the hassle of low-battery chirps and battery replacement is eliminated for the life of the unit. This design also reduces the risk of an inoperable smoke alarm due to missing batteries; important because NFPA reports three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes without alarms or without working alarms, mainly due to dead or missing batteries.

As a joint sponsor of Operation Save A Life, The Home Depot will host “Save A Life Saturday” events at participating stores in the WTNH News 8 viewing area on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The events will provide residents with fire safety tips to implement in their homes.