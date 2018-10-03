Save-A-Life Saturday teaches fire safety at several Connecticut locations

As part of the 8th annual Operation Save a Life program, News 8 and the Home Depot will be hosting “Save a Life Saturday” to help educate people about fire safety tips and how to implement them in their homes.

The Home Depot team of experts will be answering all of your home safety questions. Get fire prevention tips, and learn how you can keep your family safe.

Stop by any of the following Home Depot locations this Saturday, September 14th, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to learn about fire safety for your family, get help choosing the right alarms for your home and much more.

Berlin – 225 Berlin Turnpike

Bloomfield – 55 Granby Street

Bridgeport – 656 Reservoir Avenue

Bristol – 1149 Farmington Avenue

Danbury – 114 Federal Road

Derby – 117 Main Street

East Haven – 75 Frontage Road North

Enfield – 136 Elm Street

Fairfield – 541 Kings Highway Cut-Off

Glastonbury – 115 Putnam Boulevard

Hamden – 1873 Dixwell Avenue

Lisbon – 142 River Road

Manchester – 80 Buckland Hills Drive

Middletown – 909 Washington Street

Montville – 1932 Norwich-New London

New Hartford – 1580 Litchfield Turnpike

New Milford – 104 Danbury Road

North Haven – 111 Universal Drive North

Norwalk – 600 Connecticut Avenue

Orange – 440 Boston Post Road

Southington 89 Interstate Park Drive 1816 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike

