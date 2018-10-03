Save-A-Life Saturday teaches fire safety at several Connecticut locations

As part of the 8th annual Operation Save a Life program, News 8 and the Home Depot will be hosting “Save a Life Saturday” to help educate people about fire safety tips and how to implement them in their homes.
The Home Depot team of experts will be answering all of your home safety questions. Get fire prevention tips, and learn how you can keep your family safe.
Stop by any of the following Home Depot locations this Saturday, September 14th, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to learn about fire safety for your family, get help choosing the right alarms for your home and much more.
- Berlin – 225 Berlin Turnpike
- Bloomfield – 55 Granby Street
- Bridgeport – 656 Reservoir Avenue
- Bristol – 1149 Farmington Avenue
- Danbury – 114 Federal Road
- Derby – 117 Main Street
- East Haven – 75 Frontage Road North
- Enfield – 136 Elm Street
- Fairfield – 541 Kings Highway Cut-Off
- Glastonbury – 115 Putnam Boulevard
- Hamden – 1873 Dixwell Avenue
- Lisbon – 142 River Road
- Manchester – 80 Buckland Hills Drive
- Middletown – 909 Washington Street
- Montville – 1932 Norwich-New London
- New Hartford – 1580 Litchfield Turnpike
- New Milford – 104 Danbury Road
- North Haven – 111 Universal Drive North
- Norwalk – 600 Connecticut Avenue
- Orange – 440 Boston Post Road
- Southington
- 89 Interstate Park Drive
- 1816 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike
- Stratford – 350 Barnum Ave Cutoff
- Trumbull – 90 Monroe Turnpike
- Wallingford – 1055 North Colony Road
- Waterbury – 575 Bank Street
- Waterford – 816 Hartford Turnpike
- West Hartford – 503 New Park Avenue
- Windham – 418 Boston Post Road