Smoke alarm helps save Colchester woman from fire

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 is once again taking part in the annual Operation Save A Life campaign this year, spreading the word about the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

When it comes to the importance of smoke alarms, one local woman knows just how much of a lifesaver they can be.

At first, some photos may not look like much, but to Devra Larkins, the photos remind her of a morning she never wants to relive.

“I woke up at 4:30 to an alarm going off, my smoke detector going off, I got up, I opened my bedroom door and these rooms were filled with a grey smoke,” said Larkins.

Devra had a fire in her basement caused by a box fan. Her initial reaction to the alarm…

“Oh God, now what?” said Larkins.

A smoke alarm, something that is so small that can cost you as little as 5 dollars and a battery change, what every six months? Well the impact can last a lifetime.

“Had I not heard that alarm, the house would have been consumed in smoke. That would have been a problem for me if I slept through it,” said Larkins.

Thankfully she didn’t. The fire could have been much worse but the damage to her home did displace her for two months.

Devra is just thankful to be here and able to share her story.

“Oh absolutely, very lucky,” said Larkins.

A real life story is our reminder to always have working smoke alarms in our homes. And if you hear that alarm ….

“Always take it seriously,” said Larkins.