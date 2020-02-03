Policy change will help avoid benefit cliff with ‘Care4Kids’ childcare subsidy program

(WTNH) — The Governor announced Monday that thousands of low and moderate income families will now qualify for the state’s childcare subsidy program because the state is raising the income limits for eligibility in the ‘Care4Kids’ program.

More than 13,000 Connecticut low and moderate income families currently qualify for the ‘Care4Kids’ program covering more than 18,000 kids in day care programs.

The Governor toured ‘Action for Community Development Bridgeport’ Monday – a provider of ‘Care4Kids’ – to highlight a policy change that will allow some parents to avoid getting kicked off the program for simply receiving even a small pay raise.

Commissioner of the State Office of Early Childhood, Beth Bye, explained, “The way the benefits have always been structured is, once a family moves above 50% of the state median income, they lose all of their child care benefits.”

Now, parents like single mom Jessica Soba of Bridgeport, will only lose some of the subsidy for their child care.

Parents like Soba, who relies on the subsidy for childcare, will have to cover some of the childcare cost, but won’t entirely lose the benefit as her salary goes up.

“It has benefited me a lot because I’m able to go to work, do what I gotta do, and my child gets taken care of.” – Jessica Soba, Bridgeport mother

“That is so important to the business future of this state. We’re short of people, we need Jessica, we need everybody able to work.” – Governor Lamont (D-CT)

The Governor says he was able to make this policy change because he was able to leverage an additional $14 million in federal funds so there is no additional cost to the state. Those at the event Monday say ‘Care4Kids’ should not be considered a social entitlement but really economic development because it helps people get to work and stay at work.