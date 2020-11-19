(WTNH) — It’s a chance to get active for a great cause, celebrating our frontline heroes!

A lot of events have been canceled due to the pandemic, but one popular race is still on with a few changes.

RELATED: 84th Manchester Road Race going virtual, adding costume contest this year

Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race, joined Good Morning Connecticut to tell us how you can safely join the fun.

After the race, consider signing up for the blood drive, going on at Manchester High School on Nov. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To learn more, go to www.manchesterroadrace.com.

Watch the video above for more.