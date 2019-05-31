Puerto Rican Day Parade

Puerto Rican Day Parade: Meet Miss Preteen Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford, Tania Trinidad

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - "I was named Miss Preteen Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford," says Tania Trinidad who can thank her mom for gently pushing her into taking a chance.  "She was scrolling on Facebook like she usually does and we found an ad for the pageant.  My mom said, 'Do you want to try it out?'  She asks me every year and I say, 'No,' so, I was like, 'Why not?'"

This 12-year-old says the pageant process required commitment. 

"We had practices every Tuesday.  We had to model and say our speeches and all that stuff," she says, noting that it also taught her poise.  "Before, I didn't want to talk to people at all.  I was always nervous.  I never wanted to do public speaking but I kind of overcame that."

This student at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School likes to help out in the community.

"It feels amazing because I always wanted to represent my culture and be somebody," says Trinidad who has big dreams for the future.  "First, I want to finish school, graduate, then I want to go to college and study animals and become a veterinarian."

But, in the short-term, she's focused on the Puerto Rican Day Parade:  "I'm honestly really excited to represent and see everyone enjoying themselves and having fun you know?"

