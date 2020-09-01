Rainbow flag painted on intersection in downtown New London to honor LGBTQ+ community

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The intersection of Eugene O’Neill Drive and Golden Street in downtown New London has a fresh new look.

The intersection now has a rainbow flag painted along the crosswalk to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

It includes black and brown stripes to recognize racial inclusion and diversity.

Seth Howard of New London told News 8 it “says a lot about New London’s overall mindset, our openness to freedom of expression, human rights, and sexuality, orientation.”

The new rainbow flag crosswalk was officially dedicated on Aug. 30.