Ranger at Meigs Point Nature Center hosts FB Lives to teach children stuck home because of coronavirus about animals, nature

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 50,000 visitors make their way through Meigs Point Nature Center every year.

On a pre-coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in the spring, Ranger Russ Miller said it would have been a busy day.

“We would’ve probably had a school group up to 100 children,” he told News 8.

But now, with the doors to the nature center closed, Miller had to come with a new idea to help kids learn, and his wife helped. Now, the ranger has taken to Facebook Live to teach.

“Simple and easy to do, and I just thought people would really love that,” Miller said.

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, he goes live with a new topic, and the responses he’s getting are positive.

“It’s fun,” he said. “You learn more by teaching others than you ever will on your own, so I love doing this.

So far, he’s featured a catfish, turtle and a snake.

“I entertain kids all the time, and you know, I have a live animal in my hand or something like that, that’s easy.”

The Facebook live broadcast is educational and enjoyable, but there is one thing it cannot do.

“I already miss the interaction, answering people’s questions, just being around. I still get the interaction with the animals, but I really do miss that human interaction.”