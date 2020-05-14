Realty group caravan collects food donations for annual RED Day

“In these times right now, now is not the time to stop community work.”

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you were in Wallingford Thursday morning and saw a caravan of cars driving around town, it was probably a group of realtors picking up food donations.

National real estate company Keller Williams does a community service day every year called RED Day. This year, it was almost canceled, but then some folks here in Connecticut had a better idea.

Instead of canceling RED day, Keller Williams Greater Hartford decided it was needed more than ever during this pandemic.

“In these times right now, now is not the time to stop community work,” said Lauren Seigel-Gross of the Seigel Realty Group.

So Seigel-Gross and other realtors put out the word to family, friends, and clients: If you can spare some food, they would come to pick it up, and do it in style.

The Comeau family was one of the first stops for the Keller Williams caravan.

“We have to help each other, bottom line,” said Sandy Comeau of Wallingford. “We’re all in this together. Do whatever we can and just help each other.”

These projects usually take months to plan, but they had a little less time for this.

“About five days we pulled this all together, and I was still getting calls and contacted this morning,” Seigel-Gross said. “There’s a lot more community work to be done and we’re going to continue to do it if it’s RED Day or not.”

RED usually stands for ‘Renew, Energize, and Donate,’ but today it might just as well have been ‘Really Emotional Day.’

“I’m holding back tears sharing this today,” said Seigel-Gross. “This is something that’s truly passionate. I’m just happy that people are jumping on board with the need to want to help each other.”

In all, the caravan took about 4 hours with more than 30 stops. At the end, all of that donated food went to Wallingford food pantry, Master’s Manna.