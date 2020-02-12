Reception held to honor this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade award recipients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special reception held Tuesday evening honored this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day award recipients.

The award recognizes individuals for their service and dedication to the community. Among the honorees, this year’s Grand Marshal, Seamus Bohan.

Bohan is a second-generation Grand Marshal. He told News 8 his father was Grand Marshal back in 1991.

“It’s a fantastic honor. One that I hold near and dear to my heart. I’m actually going to be walking in my father’s footsteps…He’s an original parade committee member that re-established the parade in 1956, so this parade, I was born into it. I don’t know anything other than St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

– Greater New Haven St.Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall 2020, Seamus Bohan

News 8’s own General Manager, Rich Graziano, was also among the honorees.

News 8 will have complete coverage of the parade Sunday, March 15 starting at 1 p.m.

