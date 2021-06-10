How to make Chicken Cashew Stir Fry dish

(WTNH) — Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows News 8’s Laura Hutchinson how to make Chicken Cashew Stir Fry, A great weeknight meal loaded with protein and vegetables.
Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chicken tenders or breasts
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 red pepper, roughly cut into small pieces
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 bunch of scallions, finely chopped, whites and greens separated
- ¾ cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ½ cup roasted, salted whole cashews
- ¼ – ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Instructions:
- Cut the chicken tenders into small ¾ inch pieces.
- Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Heat the wok over a medium to high heat and then add the oil, swirling to coat the sides of the walls. Add the chicken, cooking for about 4-5 minutes until slightly golden in color and just cooked through.
- Using a slotted spoon, place the chicken in a bowl. Add the pepper, ginger, garlic and white scallions and stir fry for about 5 minutes or until the peppers are tender.
- In a small bowl, mix the chicken broth, soy sauce, cornstarch and sugar until blended. Add to the wok. Reduce heat and continue cooking for just a few minutes so the sauce thickens. Stir in scallion greens, cashews and chicken. Add pepper flakes if desired. Serve immediately.
Tips:
- Chicken tenders are easy to chop as they’re already in smaller pieces.
- If adding cashews, serve immediately or if making the dish ahead, add cashews and reheat for several minutes before serving