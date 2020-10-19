In the kitchen: How to make crostata

(WTNH) — We are making one of the most classic Italian desserts, which you can find in almost any bakery in Italy: a crostata!

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make a crostata using fig jam.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour.

½ cup of sugar.

10 tablespoons of softened butter.

2 egg yolks.

Zest of 1 lemon.

1 teaspoon salt.

1 tablespoon of milk (if the dough is too dry).

1 jar of fig preserves or jam 10 oz. (Bonne Maman brand or otherwise).

Instructions