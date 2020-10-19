In the kitchen: How to make crostata

(WTNH) — We are making one of the most classic Italian desserts, which you can find in almost any bakery in Italy: a crostata!
Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make a crostata using fig jam.
Ingredients
- 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour.
- ½ cup of sugar.
- 10 tablespoons of softened butter.
- 2 egg yolks.
- Zest of 1 lemon.
- 1 teaspoon salt.
- 1 tablespoon of milk (if the dough is too dry).
- 1 jar of fig preserves or jam 10 oz. (Bonne Maman brand or otherwise).
Instructions
- Sift together the flour and sugar in a large bowl. Make a little hole in the mound and add the egg yolks, butter, lemon zest and salt. Mix with a food processor, hand-held blender or by hand, making sure that the dough is kneaded well.
- Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Grease a pie or crostata tin.
- Cut a piece of parchment paper, big enough to cover a cutting board or smooth surface. Dust it with flour. Remove the dough from the fridge and set aside about ¼ of the dough. Roll the large ball of dough on the floured surface using a flour-covered rolling pin. Roll until thin and even. Place the buttered pie tin over the top of the dough and invert so the parchment paper with dough is now on top. Carefully lift the parchment paper from one edge so the dough falls into the tin. Using your fingers, make sure the dough is smooth and even around the sides. Trim the edges of the dough from the tin.
- Spread about 10 oz or ¾ of the jam onto the dough surface.
- Roll the reserved dough onto the smooth, floured surface until thin. Cut into thin strips – either with a knife, pizza cutter or lattice cutter, which will fit like latticework on top of the crostata.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.