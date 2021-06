(WTNH) — The Red Cross is putting out a call for blood and platelet donations. They said supplies are critically low and that could begin to have an impact on cancer patients who rely on transfusions.

Blood supplies are low as a result of the pandemic, they said.

There’s a perk being offered if you make an appointment to donate between now and June 13: you’ll get a free t-shirt.

To find a blood drive near you, go to redcrossblood.org.