Red Cross offering grief counseling, resources to families who lose loved ones to COVID-19

(WTNH) — The Red Cross is now offering grief counseling and other support resources to families who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual Family Assistance Center offers information and resources to help families during this difficult time.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut has lost over 3,000 people to the highly-contagious virus.

The Red Cross’s new portal offers over-the-phone counseling for grief, suicide prevention, and disaster distress.

Additionally, the site offers national resources including funeral resources, veteran assistance, and legal resources.

Their state and local resources connect residents from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York to community-based organizations that offer community support and training you can take to support others in your community.

They offer resources for non-English speakers, as well.

For more information: https://www.redcross.org/virtual-family-assistance-center.html#state-&-local-resources

The Red Cross says they will continue to add new resources to the page as they become aware of them. If you have ideas for additions, please contact us at CondolenceCare@redcross.org.