Red Cross urging donors to give blood as COVID cases rise, peak hurricane season approaches

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross says it’s still enduring a blood shortage and is continuing the urgent call for blood donations.

The organization is concerned that the rise of COVID-19 and the approach of peak hurricane season will hinder the ability to collect blood and meet hospital demands.

All summer long, the Red Cross has been providing incentives to donors who give blood or platelets. In September, donors who give blood will receive a digital coupon for a free haircut at Sports Clips. Donors can also receive a 16-oz mug if they donate during the Labor Day weekend, between Sept. 3-7.

There are several ways to make an appointment. You can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.