Rose’s Family Restaurant in Oxford feeding hungry neighbors unemployed, hungry during coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Rose’s Family Restaurant in Oxford, the meaning of ‘family’ goes far beyond the two brothers who own it.

“We’ve basically treated everybody like family,” said owner Agim Mamadov. “We didn’t really make customers as much as we’ve made friends and family over the years.”

Just one day after the dine-in ban due to the Coronavirus outbreak , the restaurant decided to give free meals to those in their community that needed it most.

“This is for people that cannot afford food or cannot afford groceries now on account of losing their jobs,” said Mamadov. “All the older people cooped up at home that could not go eat, people that are sick that couldn’t go eat.”

To reach as many people as possible, the restaurant made a Facebook post and asked people to share it throughout the community. Today, they’ve reached 517 shares and counting.

It would never cross my mind that there would be between 25,000 and 30,000 people to see that,” said Mamadov. “I post my specials every week, maybe 1,000 people see it. but this one went above and beyond.”

People in need can reach out through Rose’s Facebook page, email or by calling the restaurant and the restaurant will deliver between three and six meals to their homes, no questions asked.

“It’s hard for somebody to ask for help and when they do i know it takes a lot out of them when they actually ask for help,” Mamadov said. “No one will ever ask your name or anything. All you have to do is say ‘I need food.’”

And Mamadov says he will keep offering this for as long as it takes to get the community he loves back on its feet.

“Oxford is a very tight-knit community,” he said. “Oxford will get through this together.”