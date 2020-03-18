Closings
Salvation Army holding food drive in Glastonbury Wednesday

Community

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Salvation Army is moving ahead with a food drive on Wednesday.

At this point, there is already a shortage in pantries and shelters, and demand is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

They are preparing to serve people who depend on them routinely and people who may have never used their services before.

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Homewood Suites in Glastonbury. The items that are needed include: canned goods, soups, peanut butter and diapers.

