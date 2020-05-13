Senior citizens in Oxford make face masks specifically designed for their peers

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Oxford Senior Center Quilting group is taking a random act of kindness with a vengeance: making innovative masks made specifically for the senior population.

“I saw on YouTube all these directions for making masks and I thought, ‘I can do that,'” says June Maciolek.

With free material and ingenuity, this 77-year-old woman is making masks, but not just any masks.

“Masks for seniors are a little different because, if you have a hearing aid, you can’t wear the plastic around your ears, it doesn’t work, they pop out,” she explains.

So, she played around and came up with a special design featuring a comfortable jewelry cord that goes around the back of the head and a pocket for an N-95 or vacuum filter.

“It keeps me busy because I would go crazy and drive my family crazy if I had nothing to do,” she says, noting that she’s ‘cranking out’ 30 to 40 masks a week.

Nearby, helpers wash and iron material while an employee of the Oxford Senior Center makes deliveries.

“My senior friends – they’re in their 70s, 80s, and 90s and they’re part of the community. They’re very worried about getting back into the community,” she says.

So, Maciolek is working to help those friends she misses, feel safe by being productive during an unbelievable time.

“Never thought of any of this happening, never thought of it,” she says. “It gives me purpose and I’ve heard some nice things from the seniors; they’re very pleased with the masks and they find them comfortable. That was the goal.”

This generous woman also sewed masks for members of the Oxford Police Department, using the same material as their uniforms. She says she’ll continue to make them – for seniors or anyone – as long as they’re needed.