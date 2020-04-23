Seymour couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary, 90th birthday with drive-by celebration from family, friends

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — There are times, Wednesday night for instance, when the sound of sirens blaring signifies something happy. And don’t we all need something to smile about right now.

Wednesday evening, Seymour Police and Fire Departments made their way down Derby Avenue as Albert and Francis Poeta took it all in.

Not only is it a celebration of Albert’s 90th birthday, but it is also the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary.

Friends and family members joined in on the drive-by celebration.

“We’re just so blessed to have them in our lives for all of this time. We don’t take anything for granted. Every day is a gift, and every day is a blessing. Both of them, they’re just wonderful, their family is their life.” Wendy Poeta-Tisi, the couple’s daughter said as she and others met at the Seymour Community Center before the celebration.

Like all of us in this crisis, Wendy hasn’t been able to do something once so automatic, hugging her parents.

“Its been so difficult through this whole pandemic. The social distancing that we’ve had to deal with. It’s been weeks since I’ve been able to go in the house, let alone give them a hug that I usually give them. I see them just about every day of their life. To not be able to do that is so difficult,” Wendy explained.

Albert and Francis met on a blind date with Albert’s brother and his wife. According to Wendy, her mom said it was love-at-first-sight.

Albert is also a veteran of the Korean War. So, in addition to wishing the couple a Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday to Albert, it’s also a Thank You for Your Service celebration.