SoundtheHorn honors transit workers in CT, across the country during coronavirus pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Horns blew across the state and the country around 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon to honor transit workers during the pandemic.

In a small ceremony this afternoon at New Haven train station, Rich Andreski with the Connecticut Department of Transportation said behind every bus driver and conductor on the front line, is a crew less noticed.

He mentioned, “Engineers, maintenance of lay workers, mechanics, bus cleaners, coach cleaners, garage supervisors, road foreman.”

He said they come out everyday and make sure transit services are safe.

Today, their contributions along with transit drivers and engineers were being recognized with the sound of a horn.

Videos blew up social media from all over the country with the hashtag #soundthehorn.

New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Vancouver, Washington were just a few of many who took part in the celebration.

Andreski said, “Our first priority is always the safety of those train crews, those bus drivers, and those other frontline employees.”

“Face masks, personal protective equipment are being ordered. Throughout the system we’ve already delivered our first order of face masks,” he continued.

He said it starts with them and ends with you.

“We do ask that if you must ride public transportation please only use it for essential travel. If you are traveling, we ask that you wear a mask or a covering. These are small things that you can do to keep our front line workers safe.”

Andreski reminded everyone that public transportation is not for everyone at this time. It is only for essential travel.