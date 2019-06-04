Southington grocery store destroyed by fire to be rebuilt

A Southington grocery store destroyed in a fire will be rebuilt.
Tops Marketplace has signed a contract with a Clinton-based construction company.
The goal is to reopen the grocery store by February.
It was badly damaged in a fire in March and had to be torn down.
The fire started near a pizza oven.
An official cause still has not been released.
Investigators have said it does not look suspicious.
