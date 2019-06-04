Southington grocery store destroyed by fire to be rebuilt

Breaking News
A Southington grocery store destroyed in a fire will be rebuilt.

Tops Marketplace has signed a contract with a Clinton-based construction company.

The goal is to reopen the grocery store by February.

It was badly damaged in a fire in March and had to be torn down.

The fire started near a pizza oven.

An official cause still has not been released.

Investigators have said it does not look suspicious.

