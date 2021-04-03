State Police from Conn., Mass., New Hampshire coordinate gift delivery for girl who lost her parents

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police helped their New Hampshire counterparts with a special delivery Saturday.

State troopers from the Granite State wanted to make a surprise delivery for a young girl named Eyvie, who lost both her parents in separate incidents a few months ago. They couldn’t make the trip to Connecticut, so New Hampshire troopers sent their gifts for Eyvie to Massachusetts State Police, who then gave the delivery to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut troopers visited Eyvie Saturday morning to deliver the big bag of gifts. Some of the gifts included a dollhouse, toys with unicorns and a K-9 t-shirt.

“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to take part and meet Eyvie,” Connecticut State Police said. “She is an amazingly strong and resilient girl and we were honored she shared her bright smile with us this morning!”

Connecticut State Police shared a video of their visit with Eyvie, which can be seen in the player above.