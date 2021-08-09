‘Step OUT for the Brave’ fundraiser helping homeless Veterans

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds hit the pavement in Bridgeport over the weekend to help the homeless.

Over 600 people from across the nation are taking part in the seventh annual “Step OUT for the Brave” fundraiser. News 8’s Alyssa Taglia co-hosted The Park City’s event on Saturday.

People are challenging themselves to walk as many steps as they can. All proceeds go to housing and services for Veterans. Participants can take up to 40,000 or more steps in the program.

Vince Cantilli, CEO of Homes for the Brave, said, “At any given night in America, 40,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness, no place to sleep. And that’s a staggering figure when you think about it.”

Since 2002, Homes for the Brave has reportedly helped over 1,400 people — most of them Veterans.

The “Step OUT for the Brave Challenge” ends on August 15.