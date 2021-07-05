Summer in the City returns to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer in the City, a celebration of art, music, and culture, is returning to Hartford.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council created the series of events in partnership with the City of Hartford.

“Our goal is to activate Hartford every day this summer with arts, music, food, and events that bring our community and the region together,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Over the last four years, Summer in the City has been an important part of that mission with the big festivals and smaller pop-up events, and we are excited to bring it back over the next few months.”

Here’s a list of events happening for Summer in the City:

July 5: Hartford Bonanza

July 16-18: Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz

July 31-Aug 1: Black-Eyed and Blues Festival

August 7: West Indian Independence Celebration

August 14: Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival

August 21: Riverfront Asian Festival

September 11: Hartford PrideFest

For more information, visit summerinhartford.com.