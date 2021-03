HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a place where technology meets creativity. The Boys and Girls Club of Hartford launched a makerspace for kids in their after school program last year.

The maker space in the Greater Hartford area helps the local kids get exposed to a lot of new technology and learning about opportunities that they might have any possible future careers, but might not have access to in schools or their day-to-day lives.

