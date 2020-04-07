“Thank You”: Salute to first-responders during coronavirus pandemic outside YNHH emergency department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A salute to first-responders Monday outside the Yale New Haven Hospital emergency department.

An American flag was hoisted 100 feet high in a bucket truck, presented with a hand-painted sign saying “Thank you for putting your lives on the line to save ours.”

Kyle Delucia of K&J Tree Service had the idea; his niece, 8, painted the sign.

Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers felt the love as they came outside to admire the gesture.

Tom Saxa, YNHH’s Patient Service Manager explained, “there were definitely some watery eyes and wonderful feelings to know we are being so supported.”

Delucia said of the work of the first-responders, “The whole community cares about what they’re doing in there. They’re really brave and 99.9% of us wouldn’t be able to do what they’re doing in there.”

His niece Kayla added that she is thankful for the first-responders and hopes “all these people make it through this.”

Kyle says the staff’s reaction made it all worth while.