ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Poor weather won’t stop the Connecticut Spring Boat show from returning to Essex in the last weekend of April.

The seventh annual Connecticut Spring Boat Show is happening this weekend at Safe Harbor Essex Island and they are partnering with Sails Up 4 Cancer (SU4C) to make this year’s boat show help more people than ever.

SU4C is a non-profit founded by lifelong sailor and Leukemia survivor Bob Davis that supports cancer care, education, prevention and research. They’ve been partners in the boat show since its start and they hope to top last year’s $23,000 in donations.

The event’s media representative, Sarah Wadle, says that the rain won’t stop any of the festivities that they have planned. The seminars from fishing experts and bands will be moved indoors or under tents.

For those unable to attend the boat show but would still like to support, tickets are available online at https://www.windcheckmagazine.com/shop/. Everyone who purchases a ticket is entered into a raffle to receive a pair of free roundtrip tickets to a chosen destination with Avelo Airlines, according to Wadle. Half of all proceeds go to SU4C.