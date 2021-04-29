The Red Cross searching for volunteers to donate Type O blood this week

(WTNH) — The Red Cross is giving people the opportunity to give blood during National Volunteer Month.

They said they urgently need healthy people to donate, especially those with Type O blood. They said it’s important so hospitals have enough to meet patient needs.

There are a bunch of blood drives happening Thursday and Friday in East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Meriden, Milford, and Waterbury.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download their app.