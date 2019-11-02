Thousands run in 7th annual Vicki Soto 5K

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners from across the state raced in the 7th annual Vicki Soto 5K on Saturday to remember Vicki Soto, a teacher who lost her life in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Over 4,000 participants signed up for this year’s race.

All of the money raised will benefit the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund. The fund awards scholarships to students pursuing careers in education. To date, the fund has awarded over $150,000 in educational scholarships.

“The outpouring of love and support that we’ve gotten from the community is amazing,” said Jim Wiltsie, Vicki Soto’s cousin.

Find out more about the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund at vickisotomemorial.com