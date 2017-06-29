Tips for keeping your dog safe during Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– When it comes to fireworks, the bright lights and loud noises can be traumatic for the four-legged friends in our lives. We’re talking about our dogs and you’ll want to make sure they are well-taken care of as we head through the 4th of July.

Fireworks will be going off in some communities across the state and the majority of dogs don’t necessarily like that part of the holiday.

The loud noises and flashes of light stress them out. The same thing that often happens during a thunderstorm. With that said, if you are heading to a fireworks show, leave your dog home where they will feel safe and comfortable. That’s the recommendation from the experts.

You’re also encouraged to draw the shades so they can’t see the flashes of light. Even put on a TV or radio to drown out the sound a bit.

And don’t’ make this big mistake.

“One of the things you don’t want to do is comfort your dog. Because that feeds into the behavior so if you say it’s OK, it’s OK, you’re telling your dog to act like that which is counter-productive,” said Richard Horowitz, Bark Busters Home Dog Training.

“Really the most important thing is that you have identification on them that they can be with an address and a phone number so that a contact person can reach them,” said Vicki Horowitz, Bark Buster Home Dog Training.

If you bring your dog to a fireworks show they should be on a leash. But if they start to bark, put their tail between their legs or jump, that may be a sign they are anxious or fearful.

If that’s the case, you may want to leave. Many dogs will go into that fight or flight mode and the last thing you want is for them to run off. Then you have a whole other issue on your hands.

When it comes to food during the Fourth of July barbecues, according to Rover.com, a small piece of hamburger, deboned fish, or steak is okay, but only if they’re plain without spices or seasonings. And some veggies are safe like sweet potato, zucchini, and carrots.