Turkey Giveaway on New Haven Green donates 2,000 frozen birds to those in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There were a lot of ‘thank yous’ heard on the New Haven Green Saturday morning.

The Hometown Foundation teamed up with Bozzuto’s and volunteers from several different police departments to hand out hundreds of frozen turkeys to those in need.

Jamie Hughes of Hometown Foundations said, “To be able to give back and give someone a turkey I mean that’s the best gift of all.”

“It is just so energizing and just to see the community come together the week before Thanksgiving. I think we all forget that we’re so fortunate to put a meal on the table during the holiday.” – Jaime Hughes of Hometown Foundation

Elizabeth Johnson of Saint Stanislaus Church is New Haven says that every year dozens rely on the church for food, so she’s grateful to walk away with 40 birds.

Johnson said, “This is a blessing because we were kind of short this year and we run on donations.”

To help even more folks, the non-profit is handing out about 15,000 turkeys across the northeast before Thursday.

“It’s about community, it’s about bringing people together and making sure to give back,” Hughes said.

In all they gave out 2,000 turkeys in New Haven. The initiative will do this all over again down in New York City before Thursday.