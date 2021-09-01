Two large CT food banks officially become one: Connecticut Foodshare

(WTNH) — During the pandemic, Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare ended up merging to help Connecticut residents get food during a great time in need. Now, they have officially become one organization: Connecticut Foodshare.

The new branding was announced seven months after the two non-profit organizations merged.

There’s a new logo, but the mission to serve neighbors in need with the help of volunteers and donors remains the same.

In the past year, Connecticut Foodshare distributed nearly 47 million meals to people in need.

Connecticut Foodshare will be headquartered at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford, the same location as the former Connecticut Food Bank warehouse. There are also food bank locations in Bloomfield and Bridgeport.