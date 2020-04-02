Two Woodbury businesses come together to help first responders during pandemic

Breaking News
by: Natasha Lubczenko

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– John’s Cafe in Woodbury is doing its part to support first responders during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. 

When Benchmark Mortgage, another local business, approached the cafe with a $250 donation towards meals for first responders, chef and owner Dennis Debellis was inspired. 

“I thought it was such a nice promotion that I was going to match the $250 to make it available for more people,” he said. 

The discount offers $25 off takeout for first responders who present a photo ID. 

Debellis hopes that matching the generous donation will inspire others to join in. 

“I’d like to see people donate and I’ll match all the donations that way we can keep this rolling,” he said. 

Both John’s Cafe and Benchmark Mortgage hope that their contribution has a ripple effect throughout the community. 

“That’s the idea,” said Robert Weinberg, branch manager at Benchmark Mortgage in Woodbury. “Karma and putting good things into the universe and having them come back.” 

And if we all put some goodness in, he says we’ll come out of this stronger than ever. 

“I would just encourage other business owners, other people that do have jobs, do have thriving businesses,” said Weinberg. “Now is the time to support your local community.” 

