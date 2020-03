(WTNH) — Local leaders are set to encourage people who can to donate blood. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations are down.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be meeting at The Red Cross around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood and just one donation can help save more than one life.