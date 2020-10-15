UConn Men’s Basketball players, old and new, volunteer at Foodshare

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some former and current members of the UConn Men’s Basketball team volunteered Thursday at Foodshare’s Rentschler Field food distribution site.

Former Husky star Chris Smith was among those helping load groceries.

“Just bringing these guys here to see that they can make a difference or put a smile on somebody’s face, the importance of wearing a mask, and it feels great being from CT to help out with the family of the Huskies, the old and the new. And it’s just a great feeling to be out here and help out these communities that are in need,” Smith said.

Smith is also launching a initiative called, “Wear Ya Mask,” in an effort to encourage others to consider the safety of those around them.