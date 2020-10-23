United Way of Milford serving more local families amid pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You know the name, United Way of Milford, but maybe you didn’t realize it’s a one-stop-shop if you want to give; the money raised goes back to organizations across Milford. And this time of year, there’s always a push to raise money, but with the pandemic, they say this year it’s more important than ever.

“We are a community, a giving community, and our mantra this year is: ‘we see you, we hear you, and we are here for you,'” said Ray Vitali, Chair of the Board for the United Way of Milford.

That’s the message from United Way of Milford. Maybe you’ve seen it posted on the Green. That message is even more urgent during this time of great need.

“Probably overall seeing a 20 to 30% increase in the need. People coming to us for a variety of needs. Oftentimes, it is assistance for rent they’re behind. Many people have lost their jobs. They may be collecting unemployment, but it’s certainly not enough to carry them through, so they come to us for assistance,” said President of United Way of Milford, Gary Johnson.

That’s all covered by United Way. The money they raise serves 21 different agencies throughout Milford.

Johnson said, “We fund agencies like Beth El Homeless Shelter, Bridges Medical Care, which helps people who have addictions needs psychological and psychiatric counseling refund a senior center and there are other agencies really from infants to senior citizens that we support.”

And here’s what makes United Way of Milford special– it’s one of the few United Ways in Connecticut that serves their town specifically; All of the money raised stays in Milford.

“And that’s an advantage to us because if you’re a giver, you know that the money is going to end up helping our citizens, and it’s a tremendous asset,” Vitali said.

And the community rallies around them. Earlier this month, folks in town held a diaper drive. Now their tiny building is holding about 300,000 diapers. They’re urging parents in need: if you need it, all you have to do is reach out.

For more information, just visit unitedwayofmilford.org.