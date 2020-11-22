United Way, Vertical Church deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 2K local families in Greater New Haven

(WTNH) — Some help is on the way to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The United Way of Greater New Haven, the Vertical Church of West Haven, and other community organizations partnered up Saturday to feed more than 2,000 families.

Dozens of volunteers lined up their cars to pick up, then deliver the meals, which included a turkey and other essentials.

COVID-19 precautions were taken to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“We work in conjunction with the guidelines the governor and the state of Connecticut gives us,” said Vertical Church Pastor Frank Aprea. “Each of the volunteers and team members here, we all have masks. We have sanitizing agents to wash our hands, and we try to space everything out. The drivers that are delivering they stay in their car while our teams load the groceries. We’re doing everything we can to meet the need and try to do it as safely as possible.”

This effort is part of the ongoing commitment to making sure no family goes hungry in the Greater New Haven area.