USDA awards New Haven nearly $600K in grants to boost urban agriculture, reduce food waste

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding New Haven with two first-ever grants.

The Elm City was selected as one of three cities for the Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Competitive Planning Grant. For that grant, they received the full $500,000.

The city also secured a $90,000 grant for Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction Projects.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, “Food is what makes people healthy, and there’s so many examples of people who don’t have adequate access to food.”

“Obviously, the work we do around food is incredibly important for the environment, but it’s also important for job creation and equity across the system,” Elicker added.

For more information, go to foodpolicy.newhavenct.gov.

New Haven

USDA awards New Haven $600K in grants to boost urban agriculture, reduce food waste

