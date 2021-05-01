Vietnam Veteran gets water upgrade from Regional Water Authority for free

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Regional Water Authority (RWA) is helping out a Vietnam Veteran in need.

Simon Hale served in the Vietnam War and broke both his feet in combat. He and his wife Barbara have had trouble with their well for a while, to the point where they have been drinking only bottled water.

So, the RWA stepped in Saturday to complete a main-to-curb service, free of charge.

Simon Hale said, “We’re very humbled and more than thankful to everybody here for all they’re doing for us — my wife and I — to get us back on water.”

Barbara Hale added, “It’s really an issue, so…We’ve been through a lot with it, and we’re just beyond humbled and grateful for everything that’s being done today. And to honor a Veteran is just beyond words.”

RWA employees volunteered to stay at the Hales’ North Branford home to make sure they had reliable access to high-quality water.

