 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 9pm

Virtual BINGO night to benefit Diaper Bank of CT

Community
Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Stuck inside and want to help raise money for a worthy cause while possibly winning prizes for yourself? If you answered yes, then do we have the event for you: BINGO night.

On Friday, April 24, the Diaper Bank of CT is hosting a family game night online to benefit the organization’s Rapid Response Fund.

Tickets can be purchased online. It’s $15 for one person, $25 for two people and $45 for a family of four.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Each game of BINGO (eight rounds) will have four winners and a chance to win prizes.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. Ticket and other information can be found online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss