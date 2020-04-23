Virtual BINGO night to benefit Diaper Bank of CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Stuck inside and want to help raise money for a worthy cause while possibly winning prizes for yourself? If you answered yes, then do we have the event for you: BINGO night.

On Friday, April 24, the Diaper Bank of CT is hosting a family game night online to benefit the organization’s Rapid Response Fund.

Tickets can be purchased online. It’s $15 for one person, $25 for two people and $45 for a family of four.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Each game of BINGO (eight rounds) will have four winners and a chance to win prizes.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. Ticket and other information can be found online.