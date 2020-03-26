 

Virtual tip jar created to help local people who are out of work

Community

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the hardest-hit industries in our state is the restaurant business. There’s now a way you can help people who are out of work due to the coronavirus.

In New Haven, a virtual tip jar has been set up for those bar and restaurant workers, as well as people who work at salons.

They’re putting their information into a Google Doc that includes their Venmo account.

Yelp and GoFundMe are doing something similar. They’re popping up on the Yelp pages of small businesses. Yelp and GoFundMe will match up to a million dollars in donations.

