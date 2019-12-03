Volunteers across the globe celebrate generosity on Giving Tuesday

(WTNH) — A global movement takes storm every year on Dec. 3. Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to doing good.

This international movement is devoted to charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season. Many organizations are participating by raising money, starting campaigns, donating food and clothing, and most importantly, kindness.

There are 1,150 organizations in Connecticut participating in Giving Tuesday this year. In 2018, the United States raised over $400 million in donations.

Twitter users are sharing their acts of kindness using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Click here to find where you can help out in your area. Everyone has something to give.