Volunteers help take care of Veterans’ homes in North Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 200 volunteers went to 54 veterans homes in North Haven to help fix them up Saturday morning.

Volunteers of all ages from Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops middle school and high school students, and others joined forces to help out Vets in need.

“We’re here to make sure they feel good. And they are all bright-eyed and bushy tailed when they see us come out here with young kids that actually get it now,” said Angelo Appi Jr. “We’re teaching our younger generation this is what veterans’ day is about. It’s not a day off from school. It’s to help out the veterans that gave us the freedoms that we have today.”

This is the 6th year that the New Haven Veterans Project volunteers have helped those who served.

