Volunteers plant trees in veteran cemetary for Saluting Branches Day of Service

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Arborists gathering together at the Middletown Veterans Cemetery to honor our servicemen and women.

Wednesday marks the 5th annual Saluting Branches Day of Service.

The non profit organization helps make the final resting places for our veterans a safe and beautiful environment for all who visit. Volunteers plant thousands of trees at veterans cemeteries across the U.S.

“I’m just a really patriotic guy and have a lot of respect for anyone who has been in the armed services giving me the freedoms that I have today,” said Matt Bartelme, a Saluting Branches site leader.

66 national cemeteries are being cared for Wednesday in 40 different states, all in an effort to show respect and gratefulness for our troops.

Plus, our very own Gil Simmons was there; he’s a veteran himself.

News 8’s Gil Simmons with a volunteer at the Saluting Branches Day of Service

