Volunteers read to New Haven students for finale of ‘Read Across America’ week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There was a great event in New Haven Thursday morning to get students excited about reading.

There were a lot of smiles at the Barack Obama International for the finale of ‘Read Across America‘ week.

Volunteers from the United Way of Greater New Haven and Yale New Haven Health helped students develop a love of reading.

“The United Way is celebrating its 100 anniversary so we are so excited to be part of the community and we know helping young children develop a love of ready is one of the best ways we can help,” said Jennifer Heath, President-United Way of Greater New Haven.

Volunteer readers are in classrooms in 11 schools in the New Haven region Thursday.

