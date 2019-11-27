Waterbury’s churches feeding those in need with pre-Thanksgiving breakfast

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Something good is being cooked up in Waterbury the day before Thanksgiving, and it’s all to help those in need.

Churches in the Brass City are combining for an annual pre-Thanksgiving breakfast to tackle hunger and serve those in need.

Volunteers like Miss Ammie Piland are making sure the less-fortunate are taken care of.

“We have so many people that are homeless, so many don’t have food, and to have some holiday time, it is good to share God’s grace, God’s blessing.” – Ammie Piland, volunteer at Grace Baptist Church

A pre-Thanksgiving Day community breakfast at Grace Baptist is a joint effort with Mount Olive Ame Zion and Zion Baptist Church.

In addition to serving breakfast at the church, volunteers will be bringing meals to the Hospitality Center on East Main Street, a center that helps the homeless.

Shaun, another volunteer at Grace Baptist told News 8, “Those that can’t come to us to enjoy a breakfast, we send it out to them.”

“Our guys need love,” Shakira Wade of the Hospitality Center told the volunteers at ECU. “They need care and Grace Baptist is always there for us.”

“We got a lot of drugs out there, and a lot of churches are getting involved with programs with that. We got a lot of mental health that the people need to be more familiar with and need to make sure that when they have problems they can come to the churches and the churches can counsel them and guide them.” – Christine Franks, Zion Baptist Church

Aimmee explained that they might not be able to take care of all the troubles in the world, “but we’re here to do God’s work.”